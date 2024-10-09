It might have been cold, windy and damp, but Paddington Bear received a very warm welcome to the city.

No longer in Darkest Peru, the much-loved icon can be found sitting in Dean’s Park at the north side of York Minster enjoying one of his famous marmalade sandwiches.

The life-size statue situated on top of a seat is one of 23 erected nationally to mark the arrival of the latest Paddington movie, Paddington Visits.

This morning, he was welcomed by town cryer Ben Fry and Lord Mayor of York Cllr Margaret Wells.

Looking somewhat like Paddington’s own Aunt Lucy, the Lord Mayor even wore a felt hat.

From inside it, she even pulled out a marmalade sandwich, explaining how she followed Paddington’s advice that you never know when you might need one.

Paddington with Ben Fry and Cllr Margaret Wells (Image: NQ)

She also added that since becoming Lord Mayor, she has decided to make the sandwiches posher by cutting off the crusts and also cutting them into triangles.

It wasn’t long before others wanted their pictures taken with Paddington, myself included. He is expected to be a popular sight in York to both young and old.

York BID was worked with film producers STUDIOCANAL in bringing Paddington Bear to York, who we are told is set for a long stay.

Rachel Bean Project manager at York BID said: “We are so excited to bring this incredibly special bench to York as part of Paddington Visits.

"Paddington has a place in all our hearts, and this magical bench will bring a touch of warmth to residents and visitors during the colder winter months. Thank you to York Minster for giving Paddington the most beautiful home.”

A spokesperson for STUDIOCANAL said: “We are delighted to launch Paddington Visits, a trail which will see everyone’s favourite bear bringing fun, kindness and warmth to communities across the UK.

“We hope that everyone seeks out their local Paddington, whether that’s dropping by for a chat about your day or to enjoy a marmalade sandwich or two while enjoying the view! Paddington is ready to welcome everyone!"

The film Paddington Visits arrives in cinemas on November 8.