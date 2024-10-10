22Retroholics - a shop selling vintage prints, vinyl, and clothing - is currently preparing to open its doors this Saturday (October 12) in Colliergate.

This is the ninth shop owned by businessman Clement Anderson – who has set up similar stores in major cities around the UK, including three locations in Camden Market, after a start selling prints across the country.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The front window of the shop is blocked off with brown paper as staff members prepare the inside for opening – which sees rows of wooden crates filled with prints and vinyl on top of shelving units containing shirts and tote bags. The walls are painted a deep brick red – giving the room a homely and vintage vibe.

The shop will sell vinyl, art prints - both paper and metal, t-shirts, tote bags, magnets, block mounts, and neon signs all intended to look vintage.

While 22 will occupy the bottom floor of the building, there is expected to be a vintage clothing store on the first floor of the shop that will be opening next month.

Clement shared that the team were feeling positive ahead of the launch, saying: “It’s going to be quite a cool place.”

He said that the shop planned to stock some vintage York themed travel prints - something likely to appeal to locals and tourists alike - but will do so sparingly as they don't want to 'turn into a souvenir shop'.