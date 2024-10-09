Specially trained officers have been out talking to members of the public in Duncombe Place, Spurriergate, in St Helen's Square as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire six years ago.

A police spokesman said: "Project Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

"Working together, teams pop up in areas on highly visible and unpredictable developments, don’t be surprised or alarmed if you see them and weren’t expected to.

"As part of their activity, they will talk to the public and local business reminding them to be vigilant and report and suspicious or unusual behaviour.

"You have a vital role to play in helping police by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right, for example an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously, or call your local police on 101. If it’s and emergency for example if you have found a suspicious package, always call 999."

Project Servator officers in Duncombe Square outside York Minster (Image: North Yorkshire Police)