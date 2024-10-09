A MAN has been charged after a police incident with a machete in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say they were called to reports of a man carrying a machete in Swinefleet Road in Goole on Monday (October 7).
A police spokesman said: "At around 9.15pm we were called to reports of a man seen carrying a machete before entering an address in Swinefleet Road.
"Cole O’Brien, 32, of Normanby Road in Scunthorpe has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.
"He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (October 9)."
