Humberside Police say they were called to reports of a man carrying a machete in Swinefleet Road in Goole on Monday (October 7).

A police spokesman said: "At around 9.15pm we were called to reports of a man seen carrying a machete before entering an address in Swinefleet Road.

"Cole O’Brien, 32, of Normanby Road in Scunthorpe has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

"He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (October 9)."