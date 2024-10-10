Almost a dozen patients were diagnosed with measles after visiting accident and emergency services at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last year, the data suggests.

It compares to no hospitalisations for the condition recorded a year earlier.

Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms and develops into a rash. It can cause serious complications if it spreads to the lungs or brain.

The data comes from clinical diagnoses made in A&E, with the true figures varying slightly after patients' samples have been tested.

Across England, attendances ultimately resulting in a measles diagnosis rose five-fold to 2,305 visits last year.

Among ailments with at least 1,000 hospitalisations, this was the largest increase of any condition across England.

Dr David Fair, a GP at the Jorvik Gillygate Practice, told The Press he has not seen any cases of measles in York for the past 10 years.

Dr David Fair, a GP at the Jorvik Gillygate Practice (Image: Supplied)But he warned that the country could see a “measles epidemic” if MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination rates do not increase to above the World Health Organisation’s 95 per cent target, which they have been below since 2016/17.

“All GPs and primary care doctors are alert to the possibility that we’re seeing a measles epidemic,” Dr Fair said. “We’re preparing for that.”

When treating ill children, he explained, York’s health service professionals are considering whether it could be measles.

“It’s very much on our radar. Because measles is such a dangerous illness, it’s not something we want to miss.”

Dr Fair said the MMR vaccine is “one of the safest you can possibly have” but felt there was hesitancy around taking it, which was a reason behind the declining rates.

He compared this to when the Covid vaccine was rolled out, saying: “The risk of dying from Covid is far higher without the vaccine. And that’s the same with measles.”

Rise in measles cases is worrying, says GP

Dr Fair said it is estimated that if you were to go into a room an hour or two after someone was in there who had measles you would be at risk of catching it.

He admitted that the rise in measles cases in the York area is worrying “because measles is such a dangerous illness if it’s caught”.

On whether the NHS could cope with a measles epidemic, he said: “I think [those in the NHS] are always going to bend over backwards to treat sick children."

Dr Fair added that resources would likely be pulled from other areas of the NHS to deal with this.

The UK Health Service Authority said the rise in measles hospitalisations could be a "canary in the coalmine" for falling vaccination rates.

A spokesperson added: "In addition to measles, many children are also missing out on protection against other serious diseases, including whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio. It is especially tragic to see kids suffer when these diseases are so easily preventable."

Recommended reading:

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, said: "These worrying figures highlight that too many children are still not fully protected against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness but are preventable.

"Vaccines are parents’ best defence against these illnesses – that’s why the NHS offers them free, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year."

Mr Russell urged parents to check their child's vaccination records, and to get in touch with their GP to book one if needed.