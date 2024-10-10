THIS year is certainly flying by, we’re already in October, and today - the 10th - is World Mental Health Day. This is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting support for individuals facing these challenges.

This year, the focus is on "It's time to prioritise mental health in the workplace," emphasising the urgent need to address mental wellbeing within professional environments.

In the past I’ve written about such things as toxic working environments, and how stigma around mental health in the workplace can create barriers to someone seeking the support they may need.

The pressures of work can have a significant impact on our mental health. The workplace can be a breeding ground for stress, anxiety, and even depression. Yet, despite the growing recognition of mental health issues, many individuals still hesitate to seek help or discuss their concerns openly.

The fear of judgment, discrimination, or career repercussions can prevent individuals from seeking the support they need. It is crucial to challenge these negative stereotypes and create a workplace culture that encourages open communication and understanding.

Many employers, large and small, have started to realise the benefits of having a mentally healthy workforce, and play a vital role in promoting mental health in the workplace. By implementing supportive policies and providing resources, organisations can create a healthier and more productive environment. The following are some of the initiatives currently being implemented by some forward-thinking employers:

Mental health training: Investing in training for managers and employees can help to improve understanding of mental health issues, reduce stigma, and equip individuals with the skills to support colleagues.

Flexible work arrangements: Offering flexible working options, such as remote work or flexible hours, can help employees manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Employee assistance programmes (eaps): EAPs provide confidential counselling and support services to employees, helping them cope with personal and work-related challenges.

Mental health awareness campaigns: Organising events, workshops, or campaigns can raise awareness about mental health issues and encourage open discussions.

Creating a supportive culture: Cultivating a positive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel comfortable sharing their experiences and seeking help can have a profound impact on mental wellbeing.

World Mental Health Day is a call to action. It is an opportunity for individuals, organisations, and communities to come together and prioritise mental health. By breaking down the stigma, providing support, and creating a culture of wellbeing, we can help to ensure that everyone has the chance to thrive both at work and outside of the workplace.

Martin Furber is a therapist. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Please note: If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency and may be in danger of causing harm to yourself or others then please contact your GP, go to A&E, call NHS 111, the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258