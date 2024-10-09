Selby author Christina Gabbitas, who is an honorary member of the NSPCC council, has been shortlisted for the creative businesswoman category at the Great British Businesswomen Awards 2025.

Christina said: "The creative sector is often underestimated, but our innovative and engaging methods can create significant impacts and leave a lasting imprint.

"I am excited to share this recognition with eight extraordinary women from the creative industry."

In addition to this honour, Christina has also been nominated for the Person with a Purpose category at the Northern Power Women Awards 2025. These awards highlight gender equality and pay tribute to change-makers, pioneers, and advocates, and Christina is delighted by this nomination too.

Christina said she collaborates with a variety of organisations to communicate important messages through storytelling. She said that her goal is to empower children and young adults by amplifying their voices. She has worked with multiple police forces, including those in North Yorkshire and Humberside, to create written and animated stories focused on educating young people about the dangers of county lines exploitation and knife crime.

Christina is scheduled to attend the awards ceremony at a prominent London venue on January 30, 2025, with the Northern Power Women Awards set for March next year.