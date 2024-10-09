To ensure pupils are prepared for their next steps after school, Millthorpe School is looking for representatives from a variety of local organisations and professions to attend its annual careers fair.

The Careers Fair will take place on Tuesday, January 14, from 9.45am-3.15pm, during which students from Year 7 through to Year 10 will have the opportunity to visit the stands, talk to representatives and gain useful careers advice.

A previous careers fair at Millthorpe School in South Bank (Image: Supplied) Careers lead at Millthorpe Sarah Watts, said: “As part of our careers programme, we want to ensure that students have meaningful encounters with employers.

"Our careers fair provides an opportunity for students to chat with representatives from a range of professions about their careers and get some useful advice about how to access different occupations.

"We'd be very grateful for any support the local businesses can provide for our students and would love to welcome some of York’s larger employers if possible.”

A number of companies have already shown their support to the school including: Government Statistical Service (DEFRA), Enpointe Dance School, Ashtons Estate and Letting Agents, NHS, Indigo Greens, Siemens, Symbiosis Law, Police, SYSTRA, Transpennine Route Upgrade, British Library, Askham Bryan College, York College, Aviva, Ignite Sports Coaching, York St John University, Portakabin, Mott Macdonald, SWARCO, Army, DWP – Job Centre, Hippo Digital, GMI Construction and Benenden Health.