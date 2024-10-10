The Archbishop was invited to teach and preach around the theme of ‘Becoming a Church of Missionary Disciples’.

Archbishop Cottrell's visit began in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, and ended in Vancouver, British Columbia.

During his visit, he met with clergy and lay leaders and delivered addresses on spirituality, evangelism, and discipleship.

The theme of ‘Becoming a Church of Missionary Disciples’ was applied to Archbishop Cottrell's teaching and preaching (Image: Supplied)

Archbishop Cottrell spoke at clergy gatherings and conferences, including the Joint Anglican Lutheran Conference and Provincial Synod of Ontario, and undertook Q&A sessions.

The Most Reverend Anne Germond, Metropolitan of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario, Bishop of the dioceses of Algoma and Moosonee, and acting Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, said: "We've come to the end of our Provincial Synod, and our whole Province of Ontario has been blessed by the leadership and presence of the Archbishop of York.

The Diocese of Montreal was one of the Archbishop's stops (Image: Supplied)

"We were challenged by his words as we stand at the crossroads at a very important time in the life of our church, and the Archbishop’s call for us to become a simpler, humbler, bolder church.

"And yet we've also been given words of great hope.

"We never walk alone because God is always with us.

"And in the midst of great challenge and change I think the strongest message that has come out for all of us is that we are so deeply loved by God.

"That's the message that I and fellow synod delegates will be taking home.”

Archbishop Cottrell said: "It has been so encouraging to visit people from the Anglican Church of Canada.

"The schedule has been exhausting and energising in equal measure!

"Exhausting, because this has been a coast-to-coast visit, meeting with and speaking to hundreds of clergy and leaders, but also energising because of the wonderful hospitality received and being inspired by the Anglican Church of Canada’s determination to find ways of sharing the gospel that are generous and inclusive and pay attention to the mistakes of the past."

The Archbishop of York is second only to the Archbishop of Canterbury in seniority within the Church of England.