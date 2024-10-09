The main motorway route has been closed between junction 60 at Bradbury and junction 59 for the A167 to Darlington and Newton Aycliffe.

The road was previously only closed southbound, but shortly before 9am National Highways confirmed it would also be shut northbound.

Pictures from the scene show flood water spanning all lanes of the carriageway.

Motorists have reported delays of more than one hour in the area.

National Highways said: “Our contractors will be on site throughout the morning working to clear the water.”

A diversion is in place taking motorists off the A689 and down the A167 to re-join the motorway at the Darlington and Newton Aycliffe turn-off.

Diversion routes

These are the National Highways advised diversion routes for motorists on the A1(M):

Southbound

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A1(M) southbound at J60 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A689

Continue for approximately 1.8 miles

Turn left at The Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford onto the A167

Continue southbound on the A167

At the roundabout with the Hill House Farm, continue straight ahead towards the A1(M) J59

Re-join the A1(M) southbound using the entry slip road

Northbound

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A1(M) northbound at J59 and continue to the end of the slip road

Turn right onto the A167 and continue for approximately 5 miles

Turn right at The Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford onto the A689

Follow the A689 eastbound towards the A1(M) J60

Re-join the A1(M) northbound using the J60 entry slip road

A weather warning is in place for the whole of North Yorkshire, including York, for further heavy rain today.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care and plan ahead.