York Road, Dunnington between its junctions with Hull Road and Derwent Lane will be closed from Thursday October 10 until Friday October 18.

This is for highway maintenance works to take place.

“It is envisaged that the road will only be closed between 1900hrs and 2359hrs for each night of the works period only,” said a spokesperson for City of York Council.

Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition and work could finish earlier, depending on when the works are completed.