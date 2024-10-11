Thousands of families are set to return to Filey this weekend (October 12). The free event will see more than 65 stalls showcasing some of the county’s best food and drink, as well as popular delicacies from across the UK and beyond.

North Yorkshire Council said it will be once again held in the Evron Centre and Crescent Gardens from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include economic development and the visitor economy, said: "I hope the festival can continue to provide a welcome boost to the economy in and around Filey, with increased hotel bookings and greater footfall in local shops and restaurants.

More than 65 stalls will be at the event (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

"It’s great to hear the positive feedback in recent years from residents, businesses and visitors to the town.

"I hope everyone has a great time and the event continues to go from strength to strength in 2025."

Chris and Lynn Nordan run The Star pub and restaurant in Filey - and their mobile Star Away from Home Bar will once again be a feature of the food and drink festival.

Mr Nordan said: "We have been involved with the festival since its second year after being asked if we were able to put on a little bar. Little did we know just how much the event would grow over the coming years.

"It’s transformed from a small start-up to the major event that it is today. It’s a great asset to the town and brings in vital business.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"There’s always a brilliant buzz around the area and it’s great to see locals and visitors chatting and sharing in the fantastic atmosphere. People come into the pub all year round asking when the next festival is, many of them repeat visitors.

"It has become a really popular event and is probably now one of the county’s flagship events. I hope it continues to grow."

North Yorkshire Council’s member for the Filey division, Cllr Sam Cross, added: "The food and drink festival attracts thousands of people each year to the town and this weekend should be another fantastic occasion.

"It’s a brilliant event that brings communities together and showcases the many independent businesses and organisations right here on our doorstep.

"It’s a family-friendly event to be proud of and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been before to give it a try and get along this weekend."