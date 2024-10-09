A MAJOR junction on the way into York is going to be closed this weekend.
The A1/A64 junction, just to the west of Tadcaster, will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning
The closure is set to take place from 8pm on Friday (October 11) until 6am on Monday morning (October 14).
“A64 eastbound Bramham to Headley Bar Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks,” said a spokesperson for National Highways.
