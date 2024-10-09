In the coming days new signage will be installed at the Principal York, as part of the rebrand.

The move follows months of preparation and £2million of renovations and enhancements.

The 4-star hotel on Station Road officially relaunches next Wednesday (October 16), creating a new chapter for this historical Grade II listed hotel.

Originally built in 1878 as the Royal Station Hotel, the operators say this new name honours the hotel's connection to York's railway heritage while embracing a modern future.

Named after William Milner, the York Station foreman during World War II who posthumously received the King’s commendation for gallantry, the new brand symbolises bravery and valour, paying tribute to those who have contributed to York's rich history.

In addition to new external signage to signify the name change to The Milner York, there will also be new internal signage for the two rebranded dining outlets Peachey’s Bar & Grill and The Swollen Gambler, both offering refreshed identities and menus.

The hotel’s website, social media channels and all communications will be transitioned to The Milner York.

Peachey’s Bar & Grill, named after the original hotel architect William Peachey, will feature signature dishes such as Peachey’s Beer Battered Cod and the specially crafted Peachey’s cocktail.

The Swollen Gambler, inspired by railway pioneer George Hudson, will serve its namesake Hudson Yorkshire Burger along with classic drinks and cocktails.

The Garden Room will continue to offer its famous Chocolate Afternoon Tea experience, with specially crafted chocolate cocktails for extra indulgence.

The rebrand was led by third-party operators RBH Hospitality Management, who took over the management of the hotel in October 2022.

As part of the transition to The Milner York the hotel has spent over £2million in property enhancement including climate control air conditioning installation into the 155 bedrooms and suites.

Andy Barnsdale, hotel general manager said: “There is a palpable buzz and sense of excitement among the hotel team as we make our final preparations to become The Milner York. It’s been an incredible effort from every staff member, and we’re thrilled to be able to unveil the full efforts of our rebrand on 16 October.

“To mark the occasion, we are honoured to be welcoming Brenda Milner to the hotel - the daughter of our namesake William Milner - in the coming days to share this celebration with us.”