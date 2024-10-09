A weather warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire.
The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for rain across the county today, October 9, as rain is set to hit the area until the mid afternoon.
From 8.28am until 3pm, a band of "persistent, heavy rain" is expected.
In their warning, the Met Office said: "Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.
"Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services."
No flood warnings are currently in place for York, with river levels at the Ouse's Viking recorder currently reporting to be normal.
