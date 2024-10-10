The British Beekeepers’ Association (BBKA), representing more than 30,000 members in England and Wales, has launched the 'Bee Smart, Choose Local' campaign to mark the national day.

The campaign aims to spotlight the unique taste and regional variation of local honey, as well as the positive impact that buying from neighbourhood beekeepers can have on the environment, the economy, and wellbeing.

According to the International Trade Centre, the UK imported an average of 50,917 tonnes of honey in 2023.

Some of this "will have been adulterated" due to added sugars, an ultrafiltration process, and the removal of pollen from the final product, according to the BBKA.

The BBKA argues instead that "local honey means real honey."

Diane Drinkwater, BBKA chair, said: "As a beekeeper I know just how delicious the honey is from my own hive.

"I'm always keen to try other beekeepers' honey as it really does vary so much.

"There's a huge range of local honey out there - why not try some from your nearest beekeeper?"

Lynne Ingram, BBKA honey ambassador, said: "National Honey Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate and taste the wonderful variety of natural honeys produced in the UK.

"Real honey is a delight to eat with the flavours varying according to the flowers visited by the bees, rather than just being uniformly sweet."

A poster has been created and distributed for the ‘Bee Smart, Choose Local’ campaign, which is available to view at https://cdn.journolink.com/PressRelease/cd106300-8604-4ea7-b81a-7caae405dd5a.png