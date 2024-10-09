The Government voted to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for more than 10 million pensioners across the UK recently.

From this winter, only people on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible to receive the payment, while around 10 million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

Study shows 82% of pensioners below poverty line to lose Winter Fuel Payment

A recent study conducted by Age UK found 10.7 million UK pensioners will lose the Winter Fuel Payment, of whom almost one in four (23%) live in poverty or just above the poverty line.

The charity found that 80% (800,0000 people) of UK pensioners aged 80 and over living in poverty or just above the poverty line will no longer receive the payment.

While 78% (1.1 million people) of pensioners with a disability living in the same circumstances will also be stripped of the payment.

The study - carried out using most up-to-date official statistics - also suggests that 76% (one million people) of the UK pensioners who live alone and in poverty (or just above the poverty line) will no longer receive their payment.

It also suggests that there is no region in the UK in which fewer than 74% of pensioners living in poverty or just above the poverty line will lose the payment.

According to the Government’s own equality analysis, an estimated 780,000 pensioners still eligible to receive the winter fuel payment will lose the Winter Fuel Payment under planned cuts.

In a document last month (September), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) also said that more than two thirds – around 71% – of those with a disability and 83% of those aged 80 or over would miss out.

Downing Street has said that a full impact assessment of the change, coming into effect this year, has not been carried out.

The figures, published in response to a freedom of information request, are based on “equality analyses” which “are not impact assessments and not routinely published alongside secondary legislation”, the DWP said.

Age UK called on the Government to take action in the Budget “to avert a potential disaster for many pensioners this winter”.

The charity also urged the Government to keep the payment universal this year or at the very least bring in measures to expand the numbers of those who will still receive the payment by automatically giving it to those receiving:

Housing Benefit

Council Tax Support

Personal Independence Allowance

Attendance Allowance

Carers Allowance

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “Because the Government either did not carry out an Equality Impact Assessment or has chosen not to publish it, we thought it important to do the work ourselves.

“Some people have asserted that the Government’s cut to eligibility for winter fuel payment means there is no cause for concern because poor pensioners will still be protected, but Age UK’s Equality Impact Assessment drives a coach and horses through that claim.

“Unfortunately, the research supports our worst fears – that unless ministers change tack, and quickly, millions of older people on low and modest incomes could be facing potential disaster as the weather chills.”

A Government spokesman added: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this parliament through our commitment to the Triple Lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the Winter Fuel Payment, and our drive to boost Pension Credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims.

"Many others will also benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount to help with energy bills over winter while our extension of the Household Support Fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”