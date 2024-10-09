Dozens of motorists reported problems after buying unleaded at a Morrisons in Kent last week.

One unhappy customer said their car broke down after 15 minutes as they were travelling to Rochester, forcing them to get it towed to a garage.

Angry drivers say they are hundreds of pounds out of pocket after filling up their cars with what is thought to have been contaminated fuel from the same supermarket petrol station https://t.co/qmcNjIklIC — KentOnline (@Kent_Online) October 2, 2024

They say the garage had to drain the petrol from the tank, costing them "more than £500 and two days of work".

A second driver rushed to back up the claims and claimed the filling station had closed the pump which was believed to carry the "contaminated fuel".

A third motorist claimed: "I had an issue back in June, petrol in the diesel so my mechanics confirmed. A letter of complaint and the reply was 'there is no water in the fuel tanks'. I replied and stated it was actually petrol in the diesel tank. They seem to have ignored [me]."

Tyler Clarke-Wolfe said he was experiencing "serious mechanical issues" having filled up at the petrol station.

The driver told Kent Online: "The repair costs are insane and it's frustrating knowing this could have been avoided.

“After noticing the problems, I turned to social media and found posts from others who had similar experiences after visiting the same petrol station.

"It's clear that this isn’t an isolated incident, as drivers have reported breakdowns, strange engine noises, and even being stranded after refueling at Strood."

Morrisons' petrol stations were taken on by another company, MFG, earlier this year.

MFG said: “We are very sorry to read of the incident which occurred at the Morrisons Strood service station. Thank you for providing all information regarding this incident.

“Due to the nature of your incident we have now passed your file over to our insurers. The claims handler will be in contact in due course to resolve your claim.

"Please be advised that once the claim handler has made contact with you, all enquiries will need to be raised directly with the handler involved.”