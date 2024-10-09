UPDATED: The road has reopened as of 8am.
 

A MAIN road has been closed after a gas leak in East Yorkshire.

Flemingate in Beverley is currently closed after a gas leak.

The road is shut both ways from Armstrong Way to Harrison Mews.

A diversion is in place via Armstrong Way and Railway Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It’s not known whether homes have been evacuated at this point.

More to follow.