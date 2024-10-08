A MAN has been injured after being attacked by a burglar in North Yorkshire.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said it happened in Cecil Street in Harrogate at about 9.15pm on Sunday, September 29, and involved an unidentified man entering a property and assaulting another man before leaving.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have left Cecil Street onto Albany Avenue. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.
"We’re particularly appealing for dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of anyone in the area at the time of the incident.
"The suspect was wearing a beanie hat, thin Jacket, black trousers and trainers.
"Please email jake.butler@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 1542 Jake Butler, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240177901 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here