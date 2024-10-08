A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said it happened in Cecil Street in Harrogate at about 9.15pm on Sunday, September 29, and involved an unidentified man entering a property and assaulting another man before leaving.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have left Cecil Street onto Albany Avenue. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

"We’re particularly appealing for dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of anyone in the area at the time of the incident.

"The suspect was wearing a beanie hat, thin Jacket, black trousers and trainers.

"Please email jake.butler@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 1542 Jake Butler, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240177901 when passing on information.