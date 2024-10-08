The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 1.42pm today (October 8) after reports of a vehicle stuck on a bollard in Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Scarborough responded to a vehicle which had reversed onto a roadside bollard and became stuck.

"Everyone was out prior to fire service arrival.

"Crews used crew power only to manually move the bollard which then allowed the vehicle driver to drive on their way with minor damages to their bumper."