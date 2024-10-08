Equiseat Aid has revealed its first round of angel investment - over £100,000 from Lars Letonoff, a highly regarded technology executive and former President and Chief Revenue Officer at KnowBe4 (Nasdaq KNBE).

The company says this investment marks a pivotal moment for Equiseat Aid, as it will provide the funding necessary to support the company’s growth and development.

The investment from Letonoff will be instrumental in accelerating product research and development, enhancing marketing outreach and solidifying Equiseat Aid’s position in the equestrian market.

With Letonoff also joining the company’s board, Equiseat Aid will benefit from his proven track record in building and scaling successful global businesses.

Lars Letonoff is internationally recognised for his strategic leadership and entrepreneurial vision. He led KnowBe4 from an early-stage tech start-up into a publicly traded powerhouse with over 55,000 global customers, partners, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

Equiseat Aid further said his ability to drive innovation and commercialise technologies has been demonstrated throughout his career, and now he brings this expertise to Equiseat Aid, helping guide its future growth.

Letonoff said: “Equiseat Aid represents a unique opportunity to support a company that’s truly innovating within the equestrian industry. Their product has the potential to make a real difference for riders and horses, and I’m thrilled to help them grow and reach their full potential.”

Letonoff’s investment makes him a major shareholder in the business alongside majority shareholders Vickie Dennis (founder of Equiseat Aid), Ruth Schofield and Kate Dennis.

Together, they say they are committed to bringing Equiseat Aid to more riders and advancing its mission of helping riders achieve greater balance and straightness, ultimately improving their connection with their horses.