There has been a fire in a park in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call in Acomb at 11.42am today (October 8), of a fire at a public park.
On arrival, crews said the "smouldering fire" was believed to have been started deliberately.
They managed to extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet.
