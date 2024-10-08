The incident happened at 1pm on Monday (October 7) in Flaxley Road, Selby, and involved two men and three women.

North Yorkshire Police believes two men were having an altercation near the Co-op supermarket in the road.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident, a force spokesperson said.

They did not provide any further details about what the incident involved.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who saw this altercation and can provide further details about those involved,” they said.

Those with information should email john.morris@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for John Morris.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote police reference number 12240182843 when passing on information.