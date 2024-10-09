Leigh-Anne Brown, owner of Vets for Pets' Harrogate branch, said: "The size, shape, and hard exterior of conkers makes them a serious choking hazard for dogs, and if swallowed they can cause an obstruction in the digestive system.

"They also contain a toxin called aesculin – if conkers are chewed, this can enter your dog’s system and cause serious problems.

"Acorns, which also fall from trees between September and November, contain tannins, and if enough are eaten, the effects can be serious and in rare cases lethal.

"The autumn months are also when most wild mushrooms grow – many varieties pose risks of poisoning."

Ms Brown added: "Symptoms usually appear within one to six hours of ingestion but can be delayed.

"Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, increased thirst, refusing food, and restlessness.

"If you think your dog may have eaten conkers, acorns, or mushrooms, you should contact your vet for advice.

"If possible, note the time and how many you think your dog may have eaten."

More information about Vets for Pets' Harrogate branch is available at https://www.vets4pets.com/practices/vets-in-harrogate/vets4pets-harrogate