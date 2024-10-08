Barratt David Wilson Homes seeks to build the 44 homes on a 1.34ha agricultural field off Eastfield Lane, Dunnington.

The builders want full planning permission for 31 market homes and 13 affordable/ social homes. There would also be open space and associated landscaping.

They said: “The layout will include for a mix of detached, semi-detached and terrace type dwellings with the site being served via the creation of an access from Eastfield Lane.”

The Planning documents also say the scheme meets local and national planning policies, plus design best practice. It also followed pre-application and community consultation to ensure a high-quality scheme.

Recommending approval, a report added: “The scheme blends a variety of dwelling types with good permeability, strong links to public transport, safe and secure access to public open space and a good variety of built form which is reflective and complimentary to the existing built form within the locality.

"These elements will ensure the creation of a pleasant environment to live.”

However, it turns out Barratt Homes originally submitted a planning application for 83 homes, including 25 affordable homes, on the site plus a neighbouring field in Summer 2020.

Despite much opposition, City of York Council agreed to the scheme in October 2021.

Planners said the lack of brownfield housing sites meant the Green Belt site had the ‘very special circumstances’ to allow its development. It had also been allocated for housing in the Draft Local Plan.

In July 2022, the Secretary of State confirmed the council’s approval of the scheme and a Section 106 Agreement was signed between the council and the developers.

At the time, Barratt said it hoped to start work on the scheme in late 2022/early 2023, with completion and the homes coming to market in mid-late 2023.

However, the site remains undeveloped.

Earlier this month, plans for the smaller scheme were submitted.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes Yorkshire East told the Press: “The submitted application for 44 homes will deliver much needed homes in Dunnington, with 13 of those affordable housing, along with significant community contributions to local education, sports and sustainable travel services.

“Full planning was granted for the whole site, but unfortunately, we were unable to agree commercial terms with one of the landowners.

“Therefore, we are now bringing forward approximately half of the originally proposed development.

“Due to this change, we are seeking minor amendments to the layout of the site so that we can deliver the homes as quickly as possible.”