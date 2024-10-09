Steve Coates is raising funds for The Snappy Trust with a ‘huge’ music event named ‘A Million Dreams’ on Saturday, January 25 at The Grand Opera House in Clifford and Cumberland Street.

The same venue was chosen on October 1 to launch the big event.

His eponymous company staged ‘One Night of Broadway Hits’ at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in August - Steve found he had a few seats left and decided to give them to a charity.

A spokesperson for Steve Coates Music Productions said: “One of the cast knew about The Snappy Trust and soon enough, the invites were sent.

“Steve went to see the children and carers about half way through and saw first hand how much they were enjoying the show and the impact it seemed to be having on them.

“He felt compelled to do something more and, following a day spent with the trust, he said ‘let’s create a show’ to raise funds and set the ball rolling.”

The Snappy Trust is dedicated to maximising the personal development of children and young people with wide ranging disabilities.

Organisers said the two-act event next year will feature Flying Ducks Youth Theatre, and will also ‘showcase the incredible talent of well-known first-class top local performers from the world of musical theatre', accompanied by the ten-piece ‘big-band sound’ of Alan Owens.

Music from Broadway, the West End and the movies will also be performed.

A spokesperson for Steve Coates Music Productions said: “If you enjoy swing, big band, musical theatre and Broadway, you will be truly inspired.”

Tickets will be available for 'A Million Dreams' via https://www.atgtickets.com/york