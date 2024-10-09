Pippa Cole, of Wellington Street, said parking problems had become worse in her 20 years of living in the Fishergate area while resident Lucy Shaw said she feared for her daughter’s safety.

Labour’s Cllr Conrad Whitcroft, who represents the local Fishergate ward, said the current lack of permits had essentially created an area of free parking for visitors to York city centre.

But council traffic officers recommended taking no further action due to a low response rate to their informal consultation with residents which they claimed indicated low levels of support.

It comes as City of York Council’s transport spokesperson Cllr Kate Ravilious backed launching a formal consultation on restrictions despite officers’ recommendations.

The request for the introduction of Resident Priority Parking (ResPark) would see restrictions introduced in Wellington Street, Heslington Road and others close to the Barbican Theatre.

The entrance to Wellington Street, in York. Picture is from Google Street View

The other streets being looked at are Alne Terrace, Apollo Court, Apollo Street, Barbican Road, Belle Vue Street and Belle Vue Terrace.

Two petitions covering the area were lodged with the council in 2019 and 2021 and a consultation with residents there took place in January and February this year.

Restrictions would be in place 24 hours a day every day subject to the outcome of the forthcoming formal consultation.

ResPark permits are currently priced at £109.95-a-year for the first vehicle registered at an address.

Resident Ms Cope told a council Transport Decision Session on Tuesday, that the majority of those already consulted supported restrictions despite the low response rate.

She said: “I’ve lived in Wellington Street for 20 years and parking has gotten worse over time.

“Residents are being held hostage until vehicles move.”

Ms Shaw said introducing restrictions was a no brainer.

The resident said: “The streets are being used for parking by people going to work and shopping in the city centre, people attending events at the Barbican, those working on nearby construction sites and residents from nearby streets that already have ResPark.

A map showing proposals for Residential Priority Parking (ResPark) restrictions in the Wellington Street area of York. Picture is from York Council

“There’s old people and young families trying to cross the street when there’s too much traffic, I fear for my daughter’s life when she gets on her bike to go to school.”

Cllr Whitcroft said the current lack of restrictions left some residents having to park far away from where they live, making it harder to access their homes.

Transport Executive Member Cllr Ravilious said a formal consultation on the proposals should go ahead because people were having trouble parking outside their own homes under the status quo.

The executive member said: “I know from my own experience that this area is very congested.

“We’re also aiming to reduce car use and part of that is by discouraging people from driving into the city centre and encouraging them to use sustainable transport or paid for car parks.”

The call for restrictions in the Wellington Street area follows councillors’ backing for reforms to the ResPark system in September.

Cllr Whitcroft, who was behind the call, said current rules requiring a majority of households in a street supporting restrictions based on a turnout of half or more needed reform.

He also called for the system to be streamlined, made more efficient and expanded to parts of the city where it is not in place.

But Cllr Ravilious said that would not mean there would be a blanket imposition of ResPark following claims it could be introduced without proper consultation.