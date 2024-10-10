This weekend, Little Bird Artisan Markets is bringing their outdoor artisan market to Easingwold.

The market on Saturday (October 12) from 9am to 2pm will host a variety of local and independent traders.

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: "Many of our traders are small independent businesses or people who have had a hobby or interest in what they now sell, and have then turned this into a business opportunity.

"Each trader that attends our artisan events work hard to design, make and promote their products so each purchase our visitors make is supporting local people accomplish their dreams."

Fran Hudson, owner of Silver Fox Jewellery, who will be in Easingwold on Saturday, added: "We love Easingwold, and we love the monthly artisan markets here.

"The locals and tourists who visit Easingwold are so friendly and the town itself is beautiful. We love trading in this location."