A vehicle has been stolen from, and a bank card used fraudulently, in an incident in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said - at 5am on July 13 - that a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen.
"A stolen bank card was then used in McDonald's, Selby," the force added.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."
Those who can help are asked to emily.ellis@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1591 Ellis, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240124656 when passing on information.
