Stephen Carr, 56, appeared via video link from Hull Prison where he is being held on remand.

He is alleged to have tried to kill a woman on September 8 and of wounding the same woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the same day.

Carr, of Southfields Road, Strensall, denied both charges.

Leeds Crown Court heard his trial is expected to last four days.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC ordered that the trial start on May 27 next year at the same court.

Carr made no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.