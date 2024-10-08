The move follows the council deciding in February to make most of its car parks cash free, due to thefts and the costs of running such machines.

This also followed consultation with residents in Summer 2023, which proposed removing cash parking at all council car parks, bar Bootham Row and Castle Car Park.

Councillor Kate Ravilious, Executive Member for Transport said: “Ahead of the changes being made as we move to cashless on-street parking we wanted to update residents.

“While 90% of payments are made by credit card we are aware that some still prefer to pay cash so want to support them through this change. After listening to feedback we are keeping machines for people to pay by cash in at Bootham Row and Castle Car Park.”

The city council says cash payment make up a tenth of car park income out of 1.5million transactions. Had it kept such parking machines, more than 50 would have needed upgrading “at significant cost.”

In the coming weeks on-street car parking machines will be removed. Information stickers will be added to machines to give residents early warning. Blue badge holders can continue to park free as per usual.

For information on how for car parking by phone go to: https://www.york.gov.uk/PayParkingByPhone