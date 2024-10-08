Parking machines are to be removed in the city in the coming weeks as City of York Council moves to cashless parking.
The move follows the council deciding in February to make most of its car parks cash free, due to thefts and the costs of running such machines.
This also followed consultation with residents in Summer 2023, which proposed removing cash parking at all council car parks, bar Bootham Row and Castle Car Park.
Councillor Kate Ravilious, Executive Member for Transport said: “Ahead of the changes being made as we move to cashless on-street parking we wanted to update residents.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Cash payments set to be scrapped at most council car parks
- All but two council car parks in York will be cashless
“While 90% of payments are made by credit card we are aware that some still prefer to pay cash so want to support them through this change. After listening to feedback we are keeping machines for people to pay by cash in at Bootham Row and Castle Car Park.”
The city council says cash payment make up a tenth of car park income out of 1.5million transactions. Had it kept such parking machines, more than 50 would have needed upgrading “at significant cost.”
In the coming weeks on-street car parking machines will be removed. Information stickers will be added to machines to give residents early warning. Blue badge holders can continue to park free as per usual.
For information on how for car parking by phone go to: https://www.york.gov.uk/PayParkingByPhone
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel