PLANS to put hundreds of solar panels on the roof of a popular York supermarket have been given the green light.
Sainsbury's at Monks Cross wanted to put 704 panels on the roof of its supermarket in Monks Cross Drive and a planning application to City of York Council has now been approved for the panels which will have a capacity of 314kWp.
York Outer MP Luke Charters, who supported the plan, said: “I welcome the approval of the installation of solar panels at Monks Cross Sainsbury’s. I was pleased to support this at the application stage.
"This decision demonstrates that embracing net zero is vital to protecting our environment for future generations.
"I encourage other businesses in York to follow suit and install solar panels.”
