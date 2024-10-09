On Monday, October 7, the decision was made by City of York Council's planning chiefs due to public health related reasons.

It means that the former Iceland building off Fulford Road will not become a 110-cover restaurant.

Despite objections numbering in the thousands during the six month campaign against the site, McDonald's has maintained that it is determined to reach a solution.

Following Monday's decision, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: "We are committed to opening a new site in York and welcome working with the community to find a suitable location."

Sandy Clark, a Maple Grove resident - directly behind the proposed site - spoke to The Press following the news that plans had been rejected.

He said: "We’re not out of the woods yet, they could appeal."

Cllr Conrad Whitcroft - of Fishergate ward - said that should McDonald's appeal the decision he and fellow campaigners will "cross that bridge when we come to it".

No other planning applications have been made by the fast-food chain.