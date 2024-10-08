LOCALiQ is part of Newsquest Media Group, the UK’s leading local media group which is the parent company of the York Press, and works with thousands of SMEs throughout the UK helping them get the best out of their marketing by providing a broad range of digital solutions including SEO, digital PR, and paid search.

The UK Agency Awards celebrate the impact that agencies of all shapes, sizes, and specialisms are making across the UK.

The 2024 Awards took place on September 25, 2024, at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in London, where LOCALiQ was awarded “Large SEO Agency of the Year”.

Key achievements include a significant increase in SEO revenues, growth in the SEO team headcount, success in driving significant increases in organic keywords year-on-year across all active clients, and hosting an SEO masterclass webinar series that attracted over 300 participants.

Judges commended LOCALiQ for setting ambitious goals in a competitive market and said: “We especially appreciate LOCALiQ’s approach to sharing knowledge. Rather than fearing that sharing SEO insights would lose clients, they’ve proven it strengthens their relationship.

"Their growth as a company is evident in both their internal team and their revenue.”

LOCALiQ Managing Director Nick Ashwood said: “We’re delighted to be recognised by the UK Agency Awards for the work we do to support SMEs on their digital marketing journey. Having a strong SEO strategy is foundational for any business, and we have assembled an incredibly skilled and dedicated team of experts who continue to expand and develop our offering.

“We are fortunate to be able to drive incredible results and outcomes for our customers, and our team does a fantastic job of communicating the complexities of the SEO world to our SME customers.”

LOCALiQ was also nominated for Best Integrated Campaign, Best Local Campaign, and Integrated Search Agency of the Year.

LOCALiQ was also nominated for Best Integrated Campaign, Best Local Campaign, and Integrated Search Agency of the Year.