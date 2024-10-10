Hartrigg Oaks Retirement Village in New Earswick has revealed its 25th Anniversary Quilt – created in collaboration with residents and the White Rose Quilters.

More than 50 residents and guests came together at Hartrigg Oaks last Thursday (October 3) to celebrate the completion of the 25th Anniversary Quilt and the publication of The Quilt Book – a book photographing the finished piece and detailing the story behind each design on the quilt.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Sue Cooke, who initiated the project, said: “Each square tells a story about what makes Hartrigg Oaks special to each of us. Working together on this project with fellow residents has been a joy.

“Sheila Heckels had done a wonderful job putting the book together, it contains photographs of the 59 decorated squares together with descriptions of the inspiration behind each design.”

Also speaking at the event, Residents Association Chair Liz Scurfield said: "Let me draw your attention to one of the squares on the quilt – number 43: Friendship and Care.

The book, which tells the story of the celebratory quilt (Image: Provided) “Underneath it says: for my square I decided to embroider words, as most residents were embroidering pictures. I thought about what is and should remain at the heart of our community and came up with the words 'Friendship' and 'Care'. Those two words say it all."

The quilt, which took eight months of work, is now on display to be enjoyed and cherished by everyone who lives at Hartrigg Oaks. The accompanying book, created by Sheila Heckels, contains photographs of the decorated squares together with descriptions of the inspiration behind each design.

The cream squares of the quilt have been transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour and design with a range of techniques including embroidery, knitting, appliqué, photography and paint.

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary Quilt (Image: Provided) The group said: “It is wonderful to have this enthusiastic response and to see the squares coming together, everyone is represented here from the pioneer residents who moved in over 25 years ago to the children in The Little Acorns nursery.

“Huge thanks go to our friends from White Rose Quilters - Janice, Lis and Kate - who have been mentors throughout this exciting project, from design ideas to essential sewing and quilting techniques.”