As previously reported by The Press, the global fast food chain was hoping to open a new restaurant in the former Iceland site in Fulford Road.

The plans met with controversy and a petition against the development passed 3,000 signatures - while City of York Council planning portal had more than 300 objections registered.

However, on Monday (October 7) it was revealed that the plans had been rejected by council chiefs.

In April of this year, a petition was started by Joe Redshaw - a resident of Maple Grove - the street which runs directly behind the would-be restaurant.

Left: the proposed McDonald's building, Right: homes in Maple Grove (Image: Harry Booth)

Whilst Joe has since moved away from the street, his neighbour Sandy Clark said: "It was just the wrong thing in that location. I can look outside and see the back of the building.

"It’s been very concerning for everybody in Maple Grove."

Sandy added that "everybody in the street was concerned", and they feared that Fulford Road would become a "rat run".

However, when he and fellow residents heard the news, he said: "We have a WhatsApp group on the street, and it lit up, everybody was saying it's fantastic."

Maple Grove, off Fulford Road (Image: Harry Booth)

Ward Councillor for Fishergate, Conrad Whitcroft, has been outspoken against the development for the entire 166 day campaign.

Cllr Whitcroft held a meeting with residents in St Oswald's Church in April, and since then he has been advising objectors through the planning process.

Speaking on the campaign against the new restaurant, Cllr Whitcroft said: "It’s good to see it reach a really successful end, I’m really proud of the work that everyone has done.

"It’s been a long hard fought campaign but we’re over the moon."

City of York Council rejected the plans on the grounds that it felt it could cause "harm to local children’s health" - a concern that had been raised by local head teachers.

The proposed site for the new McDonald's (Image: Harry Booth)

Both Ruth Crabtree, head of York Steiner School, and Chris Nichols, head of Danesgate School, met with The Press to discuss their concerns over the proposal.

Reacting to the news that the new restaurant plan had been rejected, Ms Crabtree said: "I am pleased that our voices were heard on this important matter and I applaud the council for putting the wellbeing of a community before profit.

"It is also testament that when people come together in a common cause, we can effect change."

McDonald's has been approached for a comment, and we will update this story once it has responded.