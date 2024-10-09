Casino comparison service KingCasinoBonus assessed cities across Scotland, England, and Wales, ranking them based on two factors: the average cost of an Airbnb stay on October 31, and the availability of accommodation on the same date.

Dundee took the top spot as the priciest city, with the average cost of an Airbnb in the Scottish city on Halloween night coming to £235.63 - with only 267 Airbnb listings available at the time of publication of the research.

This earnt Dundee a score of 0.57 out of 10.

Following close behind was York in second place, with the average cost of an Airbnb on October 31 coming to £145.99, with 324 Airbnb listings available on Halloween night at the time of publication of the research, earning the city a score of 0.93 out of 10.

A spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus said: "It’s clear that the cost of enjoying a Halloween night away varies wildly depending on where you want to stay."

The third and fourth spots in the list went to Cambridge and Peterborough respectively, while Hull rounded out the top five.