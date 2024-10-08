As part of the Will Aid scheme, Lupton Fawcett’s York team will help raise vital donations by writing basic Wills and waiving their usual fee in return for a donation to charity.

Partner Charlene Vilia, from the firm’s Private Client team, said: “Will Aid is a very worthwhile campaign, that offers people the chance to have a professionally written Will while supporting important causes.

“At Lupton Fawcett we’re delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support the campaign and are hoping to raise a lot of money that will go towards supporting vulnerable people.”

The offices of Lupton Fawcett (Image: Street View)

Solicitors taking part in the campaign waive their fees for basic Will-writing services throughout November, instead inviting clients to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic single Will is £100, or £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

This year the charity conducted a poll that revealed that 67% of UK adults either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out of date.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “We are very grateful that Lupton Fawcett has signed up to this year’s campaign, it is only thanks to the commitment of solicitors volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much-needed donations for our partner charities.

“More than half of UK adults still do not have a Will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.”

Donations support seven of the UK’s best-loved charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF (Scotland), and Trócaire (N. Ireland).

For more information on how to make a Will through Will Aid or to sign up to the scheme, visit www.willaid.org.uk.