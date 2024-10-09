Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café will host the half-term event from October 26 to 31, with pumpkin picking and carving, a ghost train ride, and a spooky walk all involved.

The event has been organised by Cedarbarn's assistant general manager, Lauren Turnbull.

She said: "We can't wait to welcome people to our spooktacular Halloween event and have started making plans to decorate the Dutch barn with a spooky theme, and to devise seasonal treats to serve from the Airstream trailer.

"Pick a day and time to suit you.

"The time slot booked is your picking and carving time and you are free to ride the train anytime between 10am and 3pm on the day of your booking."

Tickets cost £9.95 for a children's ticket, and are available online at https://bit.ly/CBFSHalloween

Additional pumpkins are available to buy from the farm shop, and an adult ticket for the train costs £2.50.