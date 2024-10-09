Free travel will be available on the railway from Pickering to Whitby for children up to 15 years old, with stations between the two points participating in the Halloween celebrations.

The activities include a spooky story competition called Spooky Station Stories, taking place from October 26 to November 3, which invites participants to delve into the histories of Pickering and Grosmont, with competition sheets available to pick up from any station shop.

On October 28, Goathland Station will host drop-in sessions in which children will be able to craft their own magic wand.

Hoglets Theatre will host storytelling sessions at Pickering Station on October 29 to bring the Moors to life.

On October 30, children can take part in an owl crafting workshop at Goathland Station.

A potion-making class on October 31, and a build-your-own-broomstick session on November 1, will also be hosted at Goathland Station.

The railway's Adult All Day, All Line Rover Ticket, priced at £49.50, offers 12 months of return travel, and unlimited access to the railway, for one year.

Tickets to the Halloween events can be booked at www.nymr.co.uk

