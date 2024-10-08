A DRIVER crashed after a high-speed pursuit through one of York’s busiest roads.
North Yorkshire Police says it arrested a man after a 100mph chase through the centre of York last night (Monday. October 7).
A police spokesperson said: “We received information about a car driven in suspicious circumstances in the Acomb area yesterday evening. Our officers made towards the location to find the vehicle.
RECOMMENDED READING:
“As one of our patrols travelled along Holgate Road, at about 11.10pm, a Vauxhall Insignia came towards them at speed, and headed into the city.”
After the car failed to stop for the police, it was followed down Tadcaster Road – hitting speeds of more than 100mph with the car veering onto the wrong side of the traffic islands and pedestrian refuges, police said.
It then crashed into a pedestrian barrier, damaging traffic signs and railings, and finally coming to a stop, close to the roundabout at Askham Bar, the spokesperson added.
The driver attempted to flee the scene but was caught on foot by officers, the police said.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He is currently in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article