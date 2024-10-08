North Yorkshire Police says it arrested a man after a 100mph chase through the centre of York last night (Monday. October 7).

A police spokesperson said: “We received information about a car driven in suspicious circumstances in the Acomb area yesterday evening. Our officers made towards the location to find the vehicle.

“As one of our patrols travelled along Holgate Road, at about 11.10pm, a Vauxhall Insignia came towards them at speed, and headed into the city.”

After the car failed to stop for the police, it was followed down Tadcaster Road – hitting speeds of more than 100mph with the car veering onto the wrong side of the traffic islands and pedestrian refuges, police said.

It then crashed into a pedestrian barrier, damaging traffic signs and railings, and finally coming to a stop, close to the roundabout at Askham Bar, the spokesperson added.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was caught on foot by officers, the police said.