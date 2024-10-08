Four volunteers from the insurer attended the York donation centre on Monday as part of Hospice Care Week, which runs from October 7 to 13.

Laura Love, Jenny Scott, Jodie Whitley and Niomi Porter helped sort through bags and boxes of stock that have been donated to the charity.

St Leonard’s Hospice is a leading provider of palliative and end-of-life care in York and North Yorkshire, with a vision that everyone living with a life-limiting illness should have access to the best possible care and be supported.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Ricky Mohindra, Head of Retail at St Leonard’s Hospice said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the team at NFU Mutual for volunteering their time at our retail donation centre during Hospice Care Week.

“The funds raised through the sale of donated items play a crucial role in allowing us to care for local people when they need it most. We simply couldn’t achieve this without the dedication and generosity of our community, so thank you for making a difference.”

NFU Mutual Staff sort out the clothes (Image: Pic supplied)

Hospice Care Week shines a spotlight on hospices and their staff throughout the country by telling their stories, campaigning and harnessing the collective power of the sector.

Laura Love, one of the members of the NFU Mutual team, said: “I think volunteering is really beneficial and important as we are helping the community and it brings us together as a team.

“NFU Mutual is proud to support hospices all across the UK and we were happy to give something back to St Leonard’s Hospice during Hospice Care Week.

“We feel as a team, volunteering helps with your wellbeing as it makes you feel good by helping a charity and it gives you a sense of belonging in the community.”