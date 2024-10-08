Ian McDonald, 68, joined the business when it was then West Yorkshire Roadcar in the 1970s, long before deregulation of the bus industry in 1986.

He said: “I didn’t want to drive and spent eight years as a conductor.”

And during this time he never bothered to get a driving licence.

Ian continued: “I travelled everywhere on the bus, even down to Cornwall. It was part of the National Bus Company so I had free travel throughout the country.”

Changes led to a decision to get behind the steering wheel and he’s been there for over 40 years.

He said: “I like meeting people, speaking to them and helping out.”

Joel Bradley, General Manager of First York, said: “Ian really is an inspiration to everyone in the depot. His love of the job as a bus driver speaks for itself and we’re delighted he continues to be part of the team.”

Ian McDonald (Image: RICHARD WALKER)

In his early days Ian recalls the depot was entirely indoors, based in Barbican Road and was the biggest single span bus depot in the country.

The morning ‘run out’ as buses left for service was very different to today and the uncovered depot on James Street, has just been verified among the first net zero emission bus operations in the UK.

Ian said: “In the mornings it was sometimes awkward to breathe and the air would be filled with smell of diesel as the engines started up.”

Ian joined colleagues and managers at the James Street depot to receive gifts to celebrate his 50 years with the business, share memorabilia he has collected over his career and get behind the wheel of a Bristol VR, now a heritage bus and one of the vehicles he drove in the 1980s.

He has witnessed many changes over the decades and believes the buses and technology are the biggest difference.

Ian said: “I love the cameras on the new electric buses, much easier than using wing mirrors. And they’re a lot lighter to drive with barely any noise. Customers like that and those waiting at the stop.”

“The ticket machines give out so much information. Of course, we don’t take a lot of money these days, sometimes it might be nothing on a shift.”

Ian, who lives in New Earswick, is keen on hiking and hill walking and now works part-time.

He added: “I’ve promised the family. I’ve told my wife I will not carry on past 70!”