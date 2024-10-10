Saskia and Co, in Colliergate, has been nominated by readers of The Press as a contender in our Best Beauty Salon competition.

Readers can vote for the Best Beauty Salon 2024 from the list of the top 10 by picking up a copy of The Press newspaper until Saturday, October 12, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

Inside the salon (Image: Supplied)

Salon owner Saskia Fenwick spoke to The Press about the successes of the business which recently celebrated its third birthday.

Saskia said: “It’s grown into the perfect salon.

“We’ve got 11 members of staff now after starting with only a few of us working part time.

“Our client list has grown to over 1,200 and we’ve had to adapt the same Colliergate premises we started in by adding more nail desks to cater for the growing team and client base.”

A treatment offered at Saskia and Co (Image: Supplied) Saskia said there are no strict opening hours at the salon, and all the team are self-employed which means they operate to hours which work best for their individual client needs as well as catering for their own demands.

She said: “All the girls in the salon specialise in their specific treatments and our clients love the friendliness and the welcoming feel they experience when coming in to visit us.

“We also get lots of compliments on the minimal clean aesthetic and our clients also love that all their treatments are under one roof to save them going to different salons for their different appointments.

"Everyone always tells us how much they love the salon and being here but it was so lovely to see it recognised in the nomination."

The interior of Saskia and Co (Image: Supplied) The successes and growth of the business are not set to end there, as Saskia confirmed plans to keep increasing the team and client base, along with plans for the opening of a Saskia and Co academy in the next few months, offering accredited training courses in the Colliergate salon.

Treatments on offer from Saskia and Co (Image: Supplied) On the nicest thing about being a salon owner, Saskia said: “It’s the group of people I get to spend my days with.

“Working within a salon means I get to spend my day chatting with clients who I would never have crossed paths with in another line of work.

“A lot of them have become my friends, we’ve laughed together, cried together and been through such huge life-changing events with each other.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way!”