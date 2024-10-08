As The Wensleydale Heifer at West Witton, near Leyburn, enjoyed their usual service over the weekend, they were greeted by stars of Channel 5 show All Creatures Great and Small.

On Saturday (October 5), TV stars Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the programme, and Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, were staying over at the Wensleydale Heifer, which has a five-star reputation for serving up some of the best food and drinks in the North of England.

Nicholas Ralph at the Wensleydale Heifer (Image: WENSLEYDALE HEIFER) The Wensleydale Heifer is ranked one of the highest restaurants on TripAdvisor rankings, while also enjoying multiple awards over the years, including part of the Michelin Guide; a prestigious grouping of venues from across the UK.

It's believed that both actors were in the region as part of an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the World of James Herriot.

The event, which was held at The Garden Rooms, Tennants of Leyburn, celebrated the attraction, which opened in 1999, by inviting a whole host of special guests, including James Herriot’s children, Jim Wight and Rosie Page, and members of the Yorkshire Vet team from Channel 5, and the cast of All Creatures Great and Small.

Samuel West at the Wensleydale Heifer (Image: WENSLEYDALE HEIFER) Also joining the celebrations was radio presenter and reporter, Elly Fiorentini, who served as the evening's compère.

The attendees were drawn in by engaging entertainment courtesy of memorable personalities from the world of music and television.

Alexandra Harwood, who composed the musical score for the new series, was also present.

The 25th anniversary of the World of James Herriot also coincided with the release of the new series of All Creatures Great and Small, which aired on October 5 at 9pm.

The programme, based on the famous stories of Thirsk author James Herriot, picks up in springtime 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.

Filming for the series started in March this year, with many buildings in Grassington doubling as Herriot’s fictional town of Darrowby.

An old rope-making mill in Summerbridge near Pateley Bridge was been converted into the main centre for interior scenes for the vet practice and home Skeldale House

Series three of the show brought Channel 5 an 18 per cent share of the terrestrial audience, drawing some 3.8million viewers in Britain.