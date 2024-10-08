The award recognises businesses which consistently earn great reviews and consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Lois Kirtlan, who owns Hetty and Betty in the heart of Whitby, said: “In 2020, we closed our doors at Hetty & Betty due to the pandemic, not really knowing what the future would hold. After re-opening, we worked incredibly hard to rebuild our business - and we were so proud to be first awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award in 2021.

“We’ve continued working hard to ensure our customers get the best experience, and maintaining our high standards. And we’ve received the Traveller’s Choice Award every year since then.

“This award is down to the dedication of our fabulous team and the support of our wonderful customers. The team all work so hard to give our customers a great experience, and our customers appreciate it and leave us such glowing reviews. To receive this top award for the fourth consecutive year is fantastic, and I am honoured and privileged to lead such an amazing team.”

Built on the site of Whitby's old Temperance Hall in Baxtergate, Hetty & Betty is famous for its signature dish - the Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon tea.

It also receives accolades for its first-floor boutique wedding venue, The Peacock Suite. Wedding couples and their guests are quick to praise the elegant venue with harbour views, an ornate fireplace and outstanding customer service.



For more information, visit: https://hettyandbetty.co.uk