A Whitby restaurant and wedding venue has won a TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2024, placing it in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide for the fourth consecutive year.
The award recognises businesses which consistently earn great reviews and consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.
Lois Kirtlan, who owns Hetty and Betty in the heart of Whitby, said: “In 2020, we closed our doors at Hetty & Betty due to the pandemic, not really knowing what the future would hold. After re-opening, we worked incredibly hard to rebuild our business - and we were so proud to be first awarded the Travellers’ Choice Award in 2021.
“We’ve continued working hard to ensure our customers get the best experience, and maintaining our high standards. And we’ve received the Traveller’s Choice Award every year since then.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Whitby: Hetty & Betty wins in national small business awards
- Award success for Lois Kirtlan of Hetty and Betty of Whitby
- Lois Kirtlan from Hetty & Betty invites women to new event
“This award is down to the dedication of our fabulous team and the support of our wonderful customers. The team all work so hard to give our customers a great experience, and our customers appreciate it and leave us such glowing reviews. To receive this top award for the fourth consecutive year is fantastic, and I am honoured and privileged to lead such an amazing team.”
Built on the site of Whitby's old Temperance Hall in Baxtergate, Hetty & Betty is famous for its signature dish - the Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon tea.
It also receives accolades for its first-floor boutique wedding venue, The Peacock Suite. Wedding couples and their guests are quick to praise the elegant venue with harbour views, an ornate fireplace and outstanding customer service.
For more information, visit: https://hettyandbetty.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here