The York band will play the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday, June 14, next year.

Jake Bugg and Cast will join them at the 8,000-capacity seafront venue – the UK’s largest purpose-built open air concert arena.

Jake Bugg who will join Shed Seven in Scarborough (Image: Supplied) The announcement comes just days after the Sheds landed their second Number One album with Liquid Gold – in the same year in their first.

Frontman Shed Seven said performing at the Scarborough had been a “dream of ours for sometime”, describing it as “Yorkshire’s very own Hollywood Bowl”.

Cast who will join Shed Seven in Scarborough (Image: Supplied)

He said 2024 – a year that also saw the band perform two sold out homecoming shows in Museum Gardens – was “amazing”.

“We’ve had our first number one album, sold out shows across the land and now to announce our biggest ever headline show in Yorkshire – it doesn’t get much better.

“We can’t thank our fans enough and we want them to join us in Scarborough next summer for what will be a magical night at this incredibly special venue.”

Shed Seven (Image: Chris Little) Last Friday (October 4), the Sheds’ latest album Liquid Gold – featuring reworked versions of some of their biggest hits like Chasing Rainbows – went straight to number one after being released a week earlier.

It means they join a unique list of musicians – including the Beatles and Elvis Presley – to have two albums top the Official Charts in the same year.

The band landed their first Number One album with A Matter of Time in January, almost 30 years after forming in York.

“It’s amazing to say we’ve been going for 30 years and, I think, we’re having the best year we’ve probably ever had, which is crazy,” Rick told The Press.

Together with their Scarborough date, the Sheds have also announced two dates at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 4 and Leeds Millennium Square on July 11.

Special guest Jake Bugg burst onto the music scene 12 years ago at the age of just 17.

His self-titled debut album was nominated for the Mercury Prize and sold almost 900,000 copies, driven by the success of breakthrough single Lightning Bolt.

Bugg remains the youngest male artist to debut at Number One in the UK album charts.

This year the Nottingham-born singer released A Modern Day Distraction which sees him return to the blues inspired rock and roll of his early work.

Cast, meanwhile, will open the Scarborough show with a set packed full of their indie rock hits.

The Liverpool band’s top 10 singles include Fine Time, Sandstorm, Walkaway, Free Me, Flying and Live The Dream.

Earlier this year, Cast released their new album Love Is The Call to widespread critical acclaim.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday (October 11) from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk