The invitation to farmers to share their stories follows on from the Big Farming Survey, conducted by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

Of the 15,000 respondents to that survey, 52 per cent reported experiencing physical pain and discomfort; a quarter reported having mobility problems; and 21 per cent reported "problems undertaking usual tasks" due to health issues, according to Healthwatch North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the annual Mind Your Head campaign, by the Farm Safety Foundation, found that 95 per cent of farmers under 40 see mental health as a national concern for their industry.

Long hours working alone, adverse weather, and rising costs are among factors that may be contributing to physical and mental health challenges for farmers.

Healthwatch North Yorkshire now wants to listen to farmers' experiences to try to understand what prevents people from seeking help early.

It will share its findings anonymously with the NHS, and with farming support organisations in North Yorkshire, including the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the Farming Community Network, the National Farmers Union, and the Farmer Network.

It is hoped that the insights gathered will help those organisations to deliver improved services in the future.

Farmers can participate by visiting the Healthwatch North Yorkshire website, or can request a postal copy by calling 01423 788 128 or emailing Hello@hwny.co.uk

The survey is open until 5pm on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Farmers outside North Yorkshire can share their stories at healthwatch.co.uk/have-your-say