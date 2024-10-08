The county’s police say that just after 8pm on Sunday (October 6), a man entered a petrol station in Wetherby Road in Harrogate holding a knife. He threatened staff and stole tobacco before making off in a car.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were deployed to the area immediately. The car was quickly identified, and located travelling on the A658 into the West Yorkshire area.

“Just after 9pm, as more police units approached the car, it was brought to a halt, and the man inside was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A knife and suspected stolen tobacco was also recovered.

“The man, in his 50s and from Bradford, remains in police custody at this time.”